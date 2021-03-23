Southwest Airlines lands bullish rating from Argus
Mar. 23, 2021 7:49 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Argus lifts its rating on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to a Buy rating from Hold.
- Analyst John Staszak: "We view Southwest as one of the best low-cost carriers, with a record of stable earnings prior to the pandemic and a strong management team. We also believe that LUV, with more than $14 billion in liquidity and an emphasis on leisure travelers, is the airline best positioned to emerge strongly from the coronavirus crisis. We are maintaining our long-term BUY rating based on the company's record of above-peer-average revenue growth, driven by its simple fare structure and reputation for generally good customer service."
- Argus notes that LUV shares are trading at 20X the revised 2022 EPS estimate, compared to a five-year historical range of 9X to 26X. The firm believe that a higher multiple is warranted given prospects for a strong earnings recovery in 2022.
- Seeking Alpha author Pendulum agrees that LUV is better positioned than airline peers.