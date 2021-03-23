Pedevco surges on well completions, closing of asset sale

Mar. 23, 2021
  • Pedevco (NYSEMKT:PED) +15.6% pre-market after saying it completed two new horizontal wells in its Permian Basin development program and closed the sale of some non-core assets in the D-J Basin for $1.9M.
  • Pedevco says it is encouraged by the IP30 rates of the two San Andres wells, which it believes further demonstrates the development potential of its Permian Basin Asset.
  • The company says it has $18.5M of free cash, zero debt and a highly prospective drilling inventory, which it plans to leverage in developing assets, pursuing accretive M&A opportunities and seeking to deliver shareholder value.
  • Pedevco "wants to profit from conventional opportunities left behind in the mad rush to unconventional opportunities," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
