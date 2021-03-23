Discovery cut to sell at UBS with streaming tailwinds set to ease
- Seeing the streaming opportunity as "more than priced in," UBS downgrades Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from Neutral to Sell but nearly doubles the price target from $24 to $46.
- Analyst John Hodulik says early app data shows discovery+ as the fifth most downloaded SVOD app, and Nielsen data shows that about 14M U.S. SVOD homes watch at least 20 hours of flagship Discovery brands per month.
- Discovery has a better starting position than streaming peers as its content library is largely free of licensing deals, which doesn't risk eating into legacy revenue. The company also already has a "significant international presence."
- The analyst expects DTC subs to reach 8M in the U.S. and 23M globally this year.
- But Hodulik expects "flattish" EBITDA and FCF with "moderating growth exiting '21 as cord cutting picks up and early DTC tailwinds fade."
- The new price target is based on 10x EBITDA (prior 7.5x) and 14x FCF (prior 6.0x), which are inline with historical averages. The valuation concerns come in because shares are trading at record highs of 20x FCF and15x EBITDA,.
- DISCA shares are down 3.3% pre-market to $72.20.
