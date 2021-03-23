AstraZeneca says U.S. interim data was as of mid-February

Mar. 23, 2021 8:14 AM ET
  • Responding to charges that the company has provided outdated information regarding its Phase 3 U.S. trial for COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has issued a statement saying that the results published yesterday had a data cut-off of 17 February.
  • “The numbers published yesterday were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of 17 February,” AstraZeneca announced.
  • The company is validating the statistical analysis following a preliminary assessment of the primary analysis, which was in line with the interim results, it added.
  • The company expects to release data from the primary analysis within 48 hours. Astra is trading ~2.2% lower in the premarket.
  • The latest concerns over the authenticity of trial data of Astra’s not-for-profit vaccine come as the company is battling the rare occurrences of safety issues following its inoculations in Europe.
