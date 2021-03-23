IHS Markit expects full-year results to fall in upper end of guidance
Mar. 23, 2021
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares are up 2.1% pre-market after topping fiscal Q1 analyst estimates with $1.12B in revenue (up 4% on the year) and $0.71, one cent ahead of consensus.
- Recurring fixed revenue was up 3% on the year and recurring variable increased 18%. Non-recurring was down 7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $467M vs. $431.6M in last year's quarter.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $245M with $127M FCF.
- “As our end markets and business continue to recover, we now expect to deliver results in the upper half of our 2021 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS guidance ranges," says CFO Jonathan Gear.
- The full-year guidance includes EPS of $3.14-3.19 (consensus: $3.14) and revenue of $4.75-4.675B (consensus: $4.59B).
This was corrected on 03/23/2021 at 12:58 PM. Post updated to correct company name in headline.