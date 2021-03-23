Penn joins the S&P 500 Index with casinos and sports betting blazing hot

  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay Snowden says casinos are start to look like 2019 as foot traffic accelerates.
  • Of course, the company continues to generate business digitally through its Barstool property. In a bit of an eye-opener, Snowden noted today on CNBC that Barstool's sports betting handle on March Madness topped the Super Bowl tally by the second day of the tournament.
  • Barstool expects to add more states to its app by the time of the NFL season in September.
  • The positive update from Penn arrives alongside a positive note from Goldman Sachs on sports betting upside.
  • 'We expect a combination of favorable legislation and consumer adoption to drive growth in U.S. online sports betting and internet gambling (i-Gaming) from $900mn/$1.5bn markets today to $39bn/$14bn in 2033, equating to 40%/27% CAGRs for over a decade."
  • The $39B TAM mark from Goldman is close to the high end of published estimates.
  • Shares of Penn are up 1.32% premarket to $114.65.
  • Also of note, Penn joined the S&P 500 Index today.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PENN is blazing hot.
