Universe Pharmaceuticals prices initial offering
Mar. 23, 2021 9:02 AM ETUniverse Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)UPCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) prices its initial public offering of 5M ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per ordinary share.
- Expected gross proceeds of $25M
- Underwriter's have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ordinary shares.
- Offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2021.
- Proceeds from the Offering will be used for upgrading and expanding the Company’s manufacturing facilities, conducting research and development, branding, advertising and marketing, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The company is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China and specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being.
