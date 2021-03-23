Insmed granted Japanese approval for Arikayce in chronic lung disease
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial (“NTM”) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (“MAC”).
- The inhaled, once-daily formulation of the antibiotic amikacin is indicated for patients who did not sufficiently respond to prior treatment with a multidrug regimen (“MDR”), the company said.
- The approval was backed by positive results from the randomized, open-label, global Phase 3 CONVERT study. The launch of ARIKAYCE in Japan is expected in mid-2021.
- For adult patients with limited treatment options, ARIKAYCE is authorized in the U.S for MAC lung disease as a combination antibacterial drug regimen and in Europe for the treatment of NTM lung infections caused by MAC in adults.