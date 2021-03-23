Ascendis reports positive results from phase 2 study on hypoparathyroidism treatment

Mar. 23, 2021 9:27 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)ASNDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Results from a six-month open label extension of a phase 2 study of Ascendis Pharma's (NASDAQ:ASND) TransCon PTH for hypoparathyroidism showed that more than 76% of subjects given the experimental treatment did not require any nutritional supplements.
  • These patients also maintained mean serum calcium in the normal range and achieved sustained reductions in mean serum phosphate and calcium x phosphate product.
  • There were no severe adverse events of hypocalcemia or hypercalcemia.
  • Hypoparathyroidism is a rare condition characterized by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone ("PTH"), resulting in low calcium and elevated phosphate levels in the blood
  • The disorder impacts around 200K patients in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and South Korea.
  • Top-line results of a phase 3 trial of TransCon PTH are expected in Q4.
  • Ascendis shares closed down 2.3% yesterday to $141.16.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.