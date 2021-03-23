Ascendis reports positive results from phase 2 study on hypoparathyroidism treatment
- Results from a six-month open label extension of a phase 2 study of Ascendis Pharma's (NASDAQ:ASND) TransCon PTH for hypoparathyroidism showed that more than 76% of subjects given the experimental treatment did not require any nutritional supplements.
- These patients also maintained mean serum calcium in the normal range and achieved sustained reductions in mean serum phosphate and calcium x phosphate product.
- There were no severe adverse events of hypocalcemia or hypercalcemia.
- Hypoparathyroidism is a rare condition characterized by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone ("PTH"), resulting in low calcium and elevated phosphate levels in the blood
- The disorder impacts around 200K patients in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and South Korea.
- Top-line results of a phase 3 trial of TransCon PTH are expected in Q4.
