Itron expands sales channel partner program to EMEA
Mar. 23, 2021 9:22 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)ITRIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announces that it has extended the Itron Engage sales channel partner program to Europe, Middle East and Africa (or EMEA).
- With this program, new and existing partners will have access to enhanced tools, training and support for Itron’s solutions, which will equip them to extend the reach of Itron’s technology.
- “We are excited to bring our industry-leading sales channel partner program to EMEA, which will equip and empower our partners in EMEA to deliver smart solutions for cities, utilities and municipalities with access to tools, training and more. With Itron’s innovative technology and services, we are creating a more resourceful world, and Itron Engage brings us together to drive our collective success to solve customers’ challenges.” said Andrew Jones, VP of Sales for EMEA at Itron.