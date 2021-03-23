Dolphin Entertainment stock doubles on launching NFT division
Mar. 23, 2021 9:35 AM ETDolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN)DLPN, TKATBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN +117.2%) has formed a new division which will be dedicated to designing, producing, releasing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries.
- "NFTs, whether as digital art in their own right, or as collectibles, or simply as promotional items, have entered the realm of pop culture and entertainment, which is where Dolphin lives," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "We believe Dolphin's best-in-class entertainment marketing companies are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the expanded promotional capabilities that NFTs represent, as well as to maximize their potential revenue streams. We expect several upcoming projects and partnerships that will combine our creative and marketing expertise to bring exciting offerings to the NFT marketplace."
- Takung Art (NYSEMKT:TKAT) is rallying again on NFT enthusiasm in the wake of Jack Dorsey's $2.9M tweet sale.