GreenPower receives four wirelessly charged Buy America compliant EV Stars purchase order

Mar. 23, 2021 9:45 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)GPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • GreenPower Motor (GP -0.3%) received an order for four wirelessly charged, FTA Buy America compliant EV Stars from Grant Transit in the state of Washington.
  • Under the process of securing the funding of Grant Transit (intends to leverage funding from the FTA's $180M funding for the 2021 Low-No Program), GreenPower successfully completed a Buy America compliance audit at its southern California facility.
  • The purpose-built battery electric EV Star buses will begin providing clean, quiet service on routes serving the greater Moses Lake area in the fall of 2021.
  • GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.