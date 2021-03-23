GreenPower receives four wirelessly charged Buy America compliant EV Stars purchase order
Mar. 23, 2021 9:45 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)GPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor (GP -0.3%) received an order for four wirelessly charged, FTA Buy America compliant EV Stars from Grant Transit in the state of Washington.
- Under the process of securing the funding of Grant Transit (intends to leverage funding from the FTA's $180M funding for the 2021 Low-No Program), GreenPower successfully completed a Buy America compliance audit at its southern California facility.
- The purpose-built battery electric EV Star buses will begin providing clean, quiet service on routes serving the greater Moses Lake area in the fall of 2021.
- GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets.