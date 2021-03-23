Canada's MDA files $500M preliminary prospectus
Mar. 23, 2021 9:47 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MDA has filed a preliminary prospectus for $500M gross proceeds in the initial public offering. However, the number of common shares and price per common share have not yet been determined.
- Based in Canada, the company is a technology and service provider to the global space industry working as a international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence provider.
- The offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley Canada Limited and Scotiabank, as joint bookrunners.
- Press Release