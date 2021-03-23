Baker Hughes launches Norwegian Arctic carbon storage project
Mar. 23, 2021 9:48 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway's Horisont Energi for the Polaris carbon storage project in the Barents Sea to explore development and integration of technologies to minimize carbon footprint, cost and delivery time of carbon capture, transport and storage.
- Baker Hughes expects Polaris will have a total carbon storage capacity in excess of 100M tons, equivalent to twice Norway's annual greenhouse gas emissions, with a goal of having the lowest carbon storage cost globally, paving the way for profitable carbon storage facilities that are not reliant on government support.
- Polaris is not the only large-scale carbon storage project in Norway; a consortium of Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell and Total are developing carbon transport and storage via the Northern Lights project off Norway's west coast.