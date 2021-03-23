RBB Bancorp offers subordinate debt
Mar. 23, 2021 9:50 AM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)RBBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- RBB Bancorp (RBB -0.3%) prices public offering of $120M aggregate principal amount of 4.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2031.
- The price to the public is 100% of the principal amount of the notes and interest on the notes initially will accrue at a rate equal to 4.00% per annum from and including March 26, 2021.
- Company estimates that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $118.5M.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem on March 31, 2021 its $50M in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2026, and for general corporate purposes.