RBB Bancorp offers subordinate debt

Mar. 23, 2021 9:50 AM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)RBBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • RBB Bancorp (RBB -0.3%) prices public offering of $120M aggregate principal amount of 4.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2031.
  • The price to the public is 100% of the principal amount of the notes and interest on the notes initially will accrue at a rate equal to 4.00% per annum from and including March 26, 2021.
  • Company estimates that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $118.5M.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem on March 31, 2021 its $50M in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2026, and for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.