Roku launching advertising brand studio in time for TV upfronts
Mar. 23, 2021 Roku, Inc. (ROKU)
- Roku (ROKU +1.1%) is launching an advertising brand studio to help marketers innovate in ad formats, ahead of upcoming television upfront presentations that are key for advertising on TV.
- That comes in large part via a deal with Funny Or Die's branded entertainment division, including a number of FOD's team members joining Roku.
- Roku's new studio will aim to help marketers go beyond traditional 30-second TV spots, including advertiser-commissioned short-form programs, interactive video ads and branded content on the Roku Channel.
- More details, partners and projects will be revealed at Roku's IAB NewFronts presentation May 3.
- Meanwhile, Berenberg has raised its price target on Roku to $439 from $389, implying 22% further upside.
- That's due to "expanding platform strength and strategic flexibility" - the latter specifically including acquisitions and decisions that "meaningfully" expand the ability to gain share of the rapidly growing connected TV ad market.
- Roku gained yesterday in reaction to its latest content moves, particularly its new original series Cypher and takeover of This Old House.