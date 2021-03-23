Roku launching advertising brand studio in time for TV upfronts

Mar. 23, 2021 10:19 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Roku (ROKU +1.1%) is launching an advertising brand studio to help marketers innovate in ad formats, ahead of upcoming television upfront presentations that are key for advertising on TV.
  • That comes in large part via a deal with Funny Or Die's branded entertainment division, including a number of FOD's team members joining Roku.
  • Roku's new studio will aim to help marketers go beyond traditional 30-second TV spots, including advertiser-commissioned short-form programs, interactive video ads and branded content on the Roku Channel.
  • More details, partners and projects will be revealed at Roku's IAB NewFronts presentation May 3.
  • Meanwhile, Berenberg has raised its price target on Roku to $439 from $389, implying 22% further upside.
  • That's due to "expanding platform strength and strategic flexibility" - the latter specifically including acquisitions and decisions that "meaningfully" expand the ability to gain share of the rapidly growing connected TV ad market.
  • Roku gained yesterday in reaction to its latest content moves, particularly its new original series Cypher and takeover of This Old House.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.