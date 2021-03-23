Hilton Grand Vacations planned purchase of Diamond Resorts came after one-on-one talks

Mar. 23, 2021 10:29 AM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), APOHGV, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Hilton Grand Vacations' (NYSE:HGV) deal to buy Diamond Resorts from Apollo (NYSE:APO) came after talks between the two companies started in the middle of last year, according to a report.
  • HGV CEO Mark Wang told Dealreporter about this discussions. Apollo didn't start a formal auction process prior to agreeing to a sale. Apollo declined to comment to the publication.
  • HGV expects a vote for the deal to happen in the next 2 to 4 months and initially sees that holders are supportive of the deal, HGV CFO Dan Mathewes told Dealreporter.
  • HGV shares fell 2.6%.
  • Yesterday, Hilton Grand Vacations' deal for Diamond Resorts called a long-term earnings tailwind.
