Novo Nordisk requested to give more data by FDA for semaglutide approval
Mar. 23, 2021 10:31 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novo Nordisk (NVO -2.7%) announced that the FDA has issued a Refusal to File letter regarding its label expansion application for semaglutide.
- A Refusal to File letter is issued when the FDA requires additional information to review a marketing application giving the sponsor time to correct the deficiencies.
- The new information relates to a proposed manufacturing site, the Danish pharmaceutical company revealed in a regulatory filing.
- ‘Novo Nordisk believes the already completed clinical trial program will be sufficient for approval of the label expansion application.,’ the company said, highlighting 2Q 2021 as the likely timeline for resubmission.
- Filed on January 20, 2021, the application seeks approval for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.