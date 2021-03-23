African companies focused SPAC, TB SA Acquisition prices $20M IPO
Mar. 23, 2021 10:40 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sponsored by TCP SA, a Cayman Islands limited liability company affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, TB SA Acquisition priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant is exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
- It intends to focus on identifying a potential initial business combination target with a focus on African companies that promote Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) principles.
- Units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the symbol, "TBSAU" commencing today.
- Offering is expected to close on Mar.25.