CleanSpark provides sales update following acquisition of Solar Watt Solutions
Mar. 23, 2021
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) executed more than 50 new contracts under its residential initiative in less than one month following its acquisition of Solar Watt Solutions.
- These additional CleanSpark and Solar Watt contracts for residential microgrids and battery energy storage solutions executed since February 24th have a face value exceeding $1.7M.
- Zach Bradford, CleanSpark's CEO: "...We intend to continue to be focused on SGIP in the near term as we continue our progress towards the planned launch of mVoult, CleanSpark's residential microgrid product line."
- (CLSK -4.8%)
