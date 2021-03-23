SkyWater Technology files for initial public offering
Mar. 23, 2021 10:52 AM ETSkyterra Communications Inc. (SKYT-OLD)SKYT-OLDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SkyWater Technology (OTC:SKYT) has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for proposed initial public offering of its common shares. However, the number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
- The stock will be listed on Nasdaq to trade under the ticker symbol "SKYT."
- SkyWater is a U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited trusted supplier that specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities.
- Jefferies LLC and Cowen are acting as joint lead book-running managers and Piper Sandler & Co is also acting as a book-running manager for the proposed offering.
- Press Release