Tal Education near lows after Citi cuts ahead of Q4 results, regulatory environment

Mar. 23, 2021 10:55 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL), EDUTAL, EDUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) fell 2.7% as Citi downgraded the stock to neutral on regulation uncertainties and ahead of Q4 results.
  • Citi also started a negative catalyst watch on Tal Education ahead of the Q4 results, prefers New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) in the after-school tutoring sector.
  • Citi analyst Mark Li writes that Tal may be hurt by "intensifying" online promotion spending, which may push the Q4 operating loss towards low-end of management guidance.
  • Online education in China may be see tighter government regulation, according to Li.
  • TAL PT cut to $72 from $92 at Citi.
  • Recall Jan. 28, GSX Techedu, Tal Education fall after downgrades at Goldman Sachs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.