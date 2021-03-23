Tal Education near lows after Citi cuts ahead of Q4 results, regulatory environment
- Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) fell 2.7% as Citi downgraded the stock to neutral on regulation uncertainties and ahead of Q4 results.
- Citi also started a negative catalyst watch on Tal Education ahead of the Q4 results, prefers New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) in the after-school tutoring sector.
- Citi analyst Mark Li writes that Tal may be hurt by "intensifying" online promotion spending, which may push the Q4 operating loss towards low-end of management guidance.
- Online education in China may be see tighter government regulation, according to Li.
- TAL PT cut to $72 from $92 at Citi.
