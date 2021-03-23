AvidXchange is said to prepare for IPO, may be valued at $7B
Mar. 23, 2021 11:25 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AvidXchange has hired banks including Goldman to prepare for an initial public offering that may value the business payments processor at more than $7b, according to a Reuters report.
- AvidXchange, which is backed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and PayPal founder Peter Thiel, is targeting an IPO for the second quarter, Reuters said.
- AvidXchange was last valued at $2b in most recent private fundraising round in April 2020.
- Recall March 1, Fintech unicorn Klarna raises $1B at a $31B valuation ahead of potential blockbuster IPO.