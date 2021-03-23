Volatility levels dip down to pre-pandemic marks
Mar. 23, 2021
- Volatility levels have decreased to the lowest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The S&P VIX Index (VIX) is currently under the 20-mark level and is at 18.91. See below a chart of the VIX and how market volatility has steadily declined since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The VIX has declined -78% since the spike one year ago in mid-March. Interestingly enough, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is +79% from exactly one year ago to the day. The two essentially moved inversely, percentage by percentage.
- Additionally, the Fear and Greed Index is currently neutral today at a 54 out of 100, while one year ago, the investment community was in an extreme fear stance and had the index pegged at a 5 out of 100.
- For investors that choose to follow volatility levels, see two ETNs that are worth analyzing. iPath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) and iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX).
- Where do investors look from here? In a recent report, UBS specified that they believe the world economy is set to bounce back as vaccine rollouts continue and infection rates decline.