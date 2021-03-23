Volatility levels dip down to pre-pandemic marks

Mar. 23, 2021 11:57 AM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX), SPY, VXZ, VXXVIX, SPY, VXZ, VXXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Volatility levels have decreased to the lowest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The S&P VIX Index (VIX) is currently under the 20-mark level and is at 18.91. See below a chart of the VIX and how market volatility has steadily declined since the beginning of the pandemic.

