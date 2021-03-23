PG&E equipment caused deadly Zogg Fire, Cal Fire says

Mar. 23, 2021
  • PG&E (PCG -1.3%) slides after California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed four people in Shasta and Tehama counties, was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical transmission lines owned and operated by the utility.
  • Nearly six months after the fire that started near the town of Igo, Cal Fire says its investigators determined the tree's brush with the equipment sparked the blaze.
  • The news comes as the judge overseeing PG&E's probation status stemming from its conviction in connection with the 2010 pipeline disaster in San Bruno is considering imposing new punishments for the Zogg Fire.
    Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article250134899.html#storylink=cpy
  • The Cal Fire determination came as no surprise, as investigators at the time seized PG&E's power equipment, and the company disclosed that damages from the Zogg Fire could exceed $275M.
