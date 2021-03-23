Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of Florida-based multifamily portfolio for $101M
Mar. 23, 2021 12:01 PM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)CWKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK -0.2%) arranged the sale of a five-property portfolio, totaling 1,011 apartment units located in Orlando and Tampa, for $101.25M.
- DASMEN Residential, a privately held real estate investment and management firm that owns and operates multifamily properties in major cities across the U.S., acquired the properties.
- "There was significant upside to further renovate the communities and fully stabilize the assets with a potential to add $3M to the effective gross income once fully implemented," Executive Managing Director Mike Donaldson commented.
- The sellers invested $9M in recent capital expenditures and renovated approximately half of the portfolio units.