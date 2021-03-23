Lions Gate running $1B bond sale to refinance debt
Mar. 23, 2021 12:06 PM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), LGF.BLGF.A, LGF.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -3.2%, LGF.B -2.7%) is lower today after announcing a $1B bond sale in order to pay down other debt.
- In an SEC filing, it disclosed its wholly owned subsidiary Lions Gate Capital Holdings will offer that amount in a private placement.
- It intends to use net proceeds along with cash on hand to redeem 6.375% senior notes due 2024 and 5.875% senior notes due 2024.
- At last report, the company had cash and equivalents of $551.5M, and long-term debt of $2.95B.