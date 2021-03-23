New SPAC from Charlie’s Angels producer Teddy Zee falls after weak $120M IPO (update)
Mar. 23, 2021 12:14 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor2 Comments
- A new SPAC founded by Hollywood producer Teddy Zee, former Turner Sports executive Matthew Hong and top executives from Uber and HBO Max fell in its first trading day Tuesday following a weak $120M IPO.
- Newbury Street Acquisition Corp. (NBST.U) dropped 1.4% to close at $9.86.
- The SPAC also had a disappointing initial public offering. Zee and his partners had aimed to sell 15M investment units at $10 each, but only ended up placing 12M even though the units have generous terms.
- Each consists of one Class A share and 0.5 warrants entitling the holder to buy a second share at $11.50 in the future. That’s an unusually large fractional warrant for a special purpose acquisition company’s IPO.
- The SPAC also cut underwriters’ options to buy additional shares for overallotments to 1.8M from the 2.25M originally planned.
- However, filings indicate that the SPAC's sponsors still plan to invest $4.5M to buy 450,000 investment units. That will grow to $4.95M for 495,000 units if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- NBST.U wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to focus M&A efforts on “a technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals, with enterprise values of approximately $500M to $2.5B.”
- “In particular, we shall focus on disruptive, high growth companies with a global ambition that take advantage of: (a) the rise of new consumer behaviors driven by the Internet or new technologies, or (b) paradigm shifts in media, sports and entertainment that give rise to disruptive new entrants here to stay for the coming decades,” the SPAC’s executives wrote.
- NBST.U’s management team certainly has extensive media experience.
- Zee, who will serve on the SPAC’s board, produced such hit movies as “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Hitch” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
- He also previously served as president of Sony’s Overbrook Films, Fox-based Davis Entertainment and as a top executive at Columbia Pictures and Paramount Pictures.
- Zee’s partners in the SPAC include Matthew Hong, former chief operating officer of Turner Sports and a former executive at media companies Thomson and AOL. Hong, who will serve as the SPAC’s chairman, is also currently a senior adviser to NASCAR racing.
- And Jennifer Vescio, current vice president and chief of global business development at Uber, will serve on the SPAC’s board. Prior to joining Uber, Vescio served as vice president of business development at ESPN and as head of global strategy and business development at eBay and PayPal.
- Additionally, Katie Soo, who’s currently senior vice president and head of growth marketing for HBO Max, will serve as an adviser to the SPAC.
- Newbury Street’s units are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “NBST.U.” Its shares and warrants will also later trade separately under the symbols “NBST” and “NBSTW,” respectively.