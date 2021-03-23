Riverstone's fifth SPAC Decarbonization Plus Acquisition III files to raise $350M in IPO

Mar. 23, 2021 12:34 PM ETDCRNU, HYZN, AMR, CDEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (DCRCU) has launched initial public offering of 35M units at $10.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 5.25M units.
  • Each unit consist of one share of the Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant at $11.50 per share.
  • The units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq.
  • The company is led by CEO and Director Erik Anderson, the founder and CEO of investment firm WestRiver Group, and CFO and CAO Peter Haskopoulos, a Managing Director and CFO of Riverstone.
  • SPAC plans to target businesses whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors, including the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors.
  • Riverstone's previous SPACs include Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II (NASDAQ:DCRNU) which raised $350M in February 2021; October 2020 IPO Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) has a pending merger agreement with full-cell truck startup Hyzon Motors; March 2017 IPO Silver Run Acquisition II has completed its merger with Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream in February 2018 to form Alta Mesa Resources (NYSE:AMR), which filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 and was sold in April 2020 for $220M and February 2016 IPO Silver Run Acquisition, which acquired Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in October 2016.
