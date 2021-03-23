Janet Yellen says Biden administration won't propose policies to hurt firms
Mar. 23, 2021 12:16 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The House Committee on Financial Services hearing on the oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's pandemic response begins.
- Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have already issued their prepared remarks, both saying that even with the progress made through fiscal and monetary policies in supporting the economy, there's still a long way to go.
- First up is Yellen, who makes her first appearance in Congress in her role of Treasury Secretary, in presenting her remarks.
- Update at 12:20 PM ET: "There were — and still are — some very deep pockets of pain in the data," in the data Yellen said, pointing out that one-in-10 homeowners with a mortgage are behind on payments and one-in-five renters are late behind on rent.
- In Powell's prepared statement: "The worst was avoided by swift and vigorous action" from both Congress and the Fed.
- "The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening," he said. Still, he points out that the unemployment rate remains elevated and the labor market participation is below pre-pandemic levels. (12:27 PM ET).
- "We're strongly committed to our price stability mandate," Powell said when asked if he's concerned about rising inflation. "We might see some upward pressure on prices," he said, but he doesn't expect them to be large or persistent.
- If inflation does become an issue, "we have tools" to deal with that, he added. (12:36 PM ET).
- Speaking about rental assistance provided in the CARES Act and subsequent legislation, Yellen said the Treasury is providing guidance that provides some flexibility for grantees but also details the requirements of the statute.
- In addition, "We will follow up to make sure payments go to eligible households," she said. (12:41 PM ET).
- "We hope to address in the jobs package, over the longer term, low wages and low labor force participation rates" particularly of women, Yellen said.
- When pressured on President Biden's proposed changes to the corporate tax rate, she said that the administration won't propose policies that hurt American firms. (12:49 PM ET)
- Yellen said legislation is needed for a smooth transition away from the London Inter-Bank Offer Rate, which many loan contracts are based on. (12:54 PM ET)
- Regarding the Fed's decision to allow the supplementary leverage ratio rule change to expire, Powell said, "if you look back (at the pandemic), we threw the kitchen sink at it. It's hard to say just how helpful it was."
- The Fed said last week it would seek comments on making changes to the SLR. That will occur relatively soon, he said, though he couldn't give a date yet. (12:59 PM ET).
- For more on how the decision will affect banks, see what analysts have to say.
- Many of the largest banks, as well as other large corporations, are "already very active" in trying to understand the risk climate change has on their businesses, Powell said. (1:11 PM ET).
- Some assets are "a bit high,", but banks are well capitalized, Powell said. That underscores the importance of having a "resilient financial sector" that can withstand disruptions in markets.
- He repeats to Congress that the Fed will communicate carefully well before it starts to taper bond purchases. (1:38 PM ET).
- Both Yellen and Powell agree that an "anonymous untraceable digital dollar" isn't acceptable. (1:45 PM ET).
- Yellen said she'll work with members of Congress to remedy the inequities resulting from the state and local tax deduction cap. The Biden administration is looking at a number of remedies, she said. (2:08 PM ET).
- Hearing ends at 2:16 PM ET.
