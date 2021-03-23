Marathon delays targeted close for Speedway sale to Q2
Mar. 23, 2021 12:41 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)MPCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.2%) revises the target closing date for its $21B sale of its 3,900 Speedway stores to 7-Eleven to Q2 from initial expectations for a Q1 close.
- Marathon and 7-Eleven "continue to engage productively with the Federal Trade Commission in its review of the transaction," according to an 8-K filing.
- Earlier this month, the Teamsters union sent a letter to the FTC asking the agency to pause its review of the sale, saying the deal "may provide an incentive for Marathon to raise wholesale prices to competing retailers."
- The transaction would increase 7-Eleven's network to more than 13K convenience stores, more than double the size of nearest competitor Alimentation Couche-Tard's Circle K.
- Marathon Petroleum is expected to report strong free cash flow in 2022 and will more than likely cover its dividends in 2021 with room to reduce long-term debt, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.