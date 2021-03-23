Boatim names new CFO
Mar. 23, 2021 12:44 PM ETBoatim Inc. (BTIM)BTIMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Boatim (OTCQB:BTIM) appointed new CFO Mr. Mario Beckles, CPA, based in Florida, effective Apr.1 and also as a board member, effective immediately; he is replacing Mr. Benjamin L. Salter based in Europe.
- Mr. Beckles has 20 years of experience in financial reporting, financial accounting, tax and audit works.
- "Being European based and facing continuing international travel restrictions, and in view of Boatim's focus on strongly scaling its US market presence, we collectively felt this role would be better performed from within the U.S.," Salter commented.
- Ben would fully focus on strategic business development and operations in Europe.