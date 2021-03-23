Investment SPAC Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited opened at $9.90 after pricing $200M IPO at $10
Mar. 23, 2021 1:42 PM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPAU) opened at $9.90 after pricing its initial public offering of 20M units at $10 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Jonathan Lin, President Frank Han, and CFO and Director Kevin Lee, the founders and Partners of L2 Capital, a private investment that aims to invest primarily in emerging industry leaders in the Greater China consumer and TMT sectors.
- SPAC plans to target businesses in the global consumer, technology, or media sectors with disruptive growth potential through the use of technology, focusing on those that can benefit from operations in Asia, with enterprise values between $700M-$1.5B.