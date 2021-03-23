Dollar General to build up its own fleet to control costs
Mar. 23, 2021 Dollar General Corporation (DG) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Dollar General (DG +2.9%) is planning on expanding its private trucking fleet in an effort to control costs.
- Chief operating Officer Jeff Owen says the decision coincides with Dollar General increasing its store network in the U.S. and building up its DG Fresh program, which aims to shift distribution of refrigerated goods to Dollar General trucks.
- The retailer's private fleet has grown to more than 700 tractors and more than 550 drivers since 2018 to handle about 13% of DG's outbound dry transportation and 48% of its outbound transportation of fresh products.
- "Over the past year, like other retailers, we have seen significantly increased volumes due to Covid-19, so we continue to look at solutions to mitigate costs and make our supply chain more efficient," notes a Dollar General spokeswoman.
- Analysts say that moving freight with private fleets could help with pricing risk as long as spot market don't fall.
- Yesterday, Dollar General was called fairly valued by Argus and was upgraded by Evercore.