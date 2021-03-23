General Mills Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 23, 2021 2:04 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)GISBy: Akanksha Bakshi
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.