Winnebago Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 23, 2021 2:04 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)WGOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+111.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $798.17M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.