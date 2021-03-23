RH Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 23, 2021 5:35 PM ETRH (RH)RHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.69 (+26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.37M (+19.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.