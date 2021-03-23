Although NY marijuana bill imminent, multi-state operators are down

  • New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (Dem.) said the legislature is "really, really, really close on marijuana" legalization, noting that a bill is likely just days away from being introduced.
  • Speaking to reporters today, Stewart-Cousins noted that an impasse with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Dem.) over the issue of impaired driving has now been resolved in a draft of the bill, website Marijuana Moment reported.
  • If marijuana becomes legal in New York next year, BTIG analysts estimate 2022 cannabis sales of $924M, quickly rising to $2.5B in 2023.
  • U.S. multi-state operators this afternoon: MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) -7.1%; Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) -3.6%; Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF) -4.1%; Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) -2.7%; Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) +1.4%; Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) -5%; Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) -1%.
