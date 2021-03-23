Pharmagreen offloads convertible debt from its balance sheet

Mar. 23, 2021 3:03 PM ETPharmagreen Biotech Inc. (PHBI)PHBIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCPK:PHBI +10.8%) signed a settlement agreement with one of the convertible note lenders to cease and desist any future conversions and considers this matter closed going forward.
  • The settlement agreement was submitted to the SDNY courts for immediate dismissal of the proceeding and was so ordered.
  • Except for two, the other convertible note lenders have converted their positions in full and also have no more conversions to be made and therefore removed the derivative debt of $600K+ in convertible debts from its balance sheet.
  • The remainder two notes the company will pay back as loans.
