ImagineAR inks new three year $380,000 partnership with Global Sports Initiatives

Mar. 23, 2021 3:09 PM ETImagineAR Inc. (IPNFF)IPNFFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF -3.3%) announces new three-year agreement with Global Sports Initiatives. This three-year ImagineAR white-label mobile app agreement is for a $380,000 guarantee plus revenue sharing.
  • ImagineAR and GSI initially announced their strategic partnership on February 16, 2021 and jointly announced the World Tens Series three-year partnership agreement March 1, 2021.
  • "Our strategic partnership with GSI has developed quickly and has generated over $750,000 within 30 days plus future revenue sharing for ImagineAR," commented Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR.
