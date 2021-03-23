Renesas fire-related production pause could last three months, says TrendForce
Mar. 23, 2021 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Yesterday, chipmaker Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF,OTCPK:RNECY) said production would be paused for up to one month at the N3 building at the Naka Factory located in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, due to last week's fire in the clean room.
- Research firm TrendForce says three months is its conservative estimate for when the fab can get back to its pre-fire level of wafer start capacity.
- The Naka fab mainly produces MCUs and SoCs for automotive, industrial, and IoT application. The N3 building houses the 12-inch product lines.
- Renesas is one of the top five largest automotive MCU suppliers along with StMicroelectronics (STM -3.4%), Infineon, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -5.0%), Texas Instruments (TXN -1.2%), and Microchip (MCHP -3.7%).
- The fire will add to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which also means foundries don't have the capacity to quickly help Renesas replace lost production. And the auto chip peers likewise lack the capacity to financially benefit from orders shifted from Renesas.
