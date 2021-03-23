Nasdaq and Dow Jones both down more than 1% late in session
Mar. 23, 2021 3:45 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), DJICOMP.IND, DJI, XLF, XLE, XLIBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor61 Comments
- A mostly flat session has turned decidedly lower late in the day, with the Nasdaq (COMP) down 1.25%, and Dow Jones (DJI) off 1.1% 15 minutes ahead of the close.
- Pick your excuse, but a renewed series of lockdowns across Europe might have investors wondering if Covid-19 is making a comeback, or if it's just a botched vaccine rollout across the Continent.
- Along the same lines, crude oil is down 6.5%, and the 10-year Treasury yield is off more than six basis points to 1.63%.
- Hardest hit sectors today are those that have benefitted the most from the reopening trade - financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), travel and lodging to name a few. Outperforming are last year's favored stay-at-home names like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Netflix.