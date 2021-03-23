Organicell Regenerative Medicine partners with CDC on Zofin's study for influenza
Mar. 23, 2021 3:45 PM ETOrganicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (BPSR)BPSRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCPK:BPSR +13.1%) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have entered into an agreement to conduct research on anti-inflammatory and anti-infective effectiveness of Zofin in experimental models of influenza infection.
- In the agreement, Organicell will supply the CDC with its lead compound, Zofin, which is an acellular material derived from human amniotic fluid.
- "We are very excited to partner with the CDC on this influenza study to potentially develop a novel therapeutic to aid with viral infection. This past year has taught us how important the research and development of biologics is to uncover new therapies to aid in pandemic potential viruses that attack the respiratory systems. Organicell is dedicated to remain at the forefront of regenerative therapy research for diseases with unmet need," says Albert Mitrani, CEO of Organicell.
- Previously (Jan. 28): Organicell gets FDA greenlight for Zofin trials in COPD