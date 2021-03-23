Oil plunges 6% as European pandemic lockdowns, rollouts weigh
- Crude oil prices close ~6% lower to their lowest levels since February, hurt by slow vaccine rollouts and renewed pandemic lockdowns in Europe that look likely to hurt energy demand.
- May WTI crude (CL1:COM) settled -6.2% to $57.76/bbl, plunging through its 50-day moving average $58.67/bbl and capping a 12.6% swoon from a March 5 high of $66.09 to enter correction territory.
- May Brent (CO1:COM) ended -5.9% to $60.79/bbl, also marking a correction with a 12.7% drop from a March 11 high of $69.63; front-month Brent spread flipped into a small contango for the first time since January.
- Comex April natural gas (NG1:COM) closed -2.9% at $2.51/MMBtu.
- Germany extended its lockdown measures by another month to April 18 and imposed several new restrictions in a bid to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections, which "has cast doubt on resumption of travel in the region... Among other things, this is hurting demand projections for crude oil and holidays," ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada says.
- Some of today's stock market movers in the sector include NBR -11.2%, RIG -9.7%, MRO -6%, SU -5.3%, NOV -5.1%, BP -5%, CVE -4.7%, SLB -3.5%, HAL -3.4%, FTI -3.3%, OXY -3.1%.
- Gas-focused names also suffer broad losses: RRC -7.8%, SWN -7.8%, AR -8.3%.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, DGAZ, OIH, ERX, BGR, BOIL, BNO