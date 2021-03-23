BRP Group acquires Only Medicare Solutions
Mar. 23, 2021
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) says that its subsidiary Guided Medicare Solutions has agreed to acquire a Washington-based insurance agency Tim Altman, operating in the name of "Only Medicare Solutions."
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Only Medicare Solutions generated annual revenues of ~$1M and has a presence in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California markets.
- The transaction is expected to close on April 1, 2021.
- "We have built a significant Medicare presence in the Pacific Northwest, and the addition of Only Medicare Solutions to the BRP Group family will serve to further strengthen our brand and capabilities," says Chase Bedsole, President of Guided Medicare Solutions.
