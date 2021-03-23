Marvell Technology receives Chinese regulatory approval for Inphi deal
Mar. 23, 2021 By: Joshua Fineman
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) said it has received antitrust approval from China for its planned purchase of Inphi Corp. (NASDAQ:IPHI), overcoming the biggest hurdle to deal closure.
- The transaction is now expected to close next month pending Inphi shareholder approval as well as customary closing condition, Marvell announced.
- Recall March 4, Chinese asking for third party input in review of Marvell's Inphi deal - report.
- Other larger tech deals that need Chinese antitrust approval include Advanced Micro Device's (NASDAQ:AMD) planned purchase of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) takeover of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM).