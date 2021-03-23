U.S. crude supply rose 2.9M barrels last week, API says

Mar. 23, 2021 5:05 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.93M barrels of oil for the week ending March 19.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.73M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 246K barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.28M barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.7M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
  • May WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $57.42/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $57.76/bbl.
  • USO -0.2% after-hours.
