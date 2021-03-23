U.S. crude supply rose 2.9M barrels last week, API says
Mar. 23, 2021 5:05 PM ET
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.93M barrels of oil for the week ending March 19.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.73M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 246K barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.28M barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.7M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- May WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $57.42/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $57.76/bbl.
- USO -0.2% after-hours.