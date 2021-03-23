Northrop Grumman secures $3.93B Missile Defense Agency contract
Mar. 23, 2021 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been awarded one of two competitive cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee contracts, with a total value of ~$3.93B (base: ~$2.63B; options: ~$1.3B if funded through the full base period).
- In alignment with the Department of Defense's current missile defense strategy, Northrop Grumman to perform technology development and risk reduction of the Next Generation Interceptor (‘NGI’) All-Up-Round capable of surviving natural and hostile environments while countering emerging threats.
- Work to be performed in Chandler, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama. The performance period is from March 2021 through May 2026.