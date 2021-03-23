Lockheed Martin secures $3.69B Missile Defense Agency contract
Mar. 23, 2021 Akanksha Bakshi
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been awarded one of two competitive cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee contracts, with a total value of ~$3.69B (base: ~$2.45B; options: ~$1.25B if funded through the full base period).
- In alignment with the Department of Defense's current missile defense strategy, Lockheed Martin to perform technology development and risk reduction of the Next Generation Interceptor ('NGI') All-Up-Round capable of surviving natural and hostile environments while countering emerging threats.
- Work to be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; and Sunnyvale, California. The performance period is from March 2021 through August 2025.