Air Liquide to spend €8B in low-carbon hydrogen supply chain
Mar. 23, 2021 1:14 PM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) says it plans to invest ~€8B ($9.55B) in low-carbon hydrogen by 2035 as part of a plan to more than triple sales of the fuel to help clients curb emissions.
- The company says it expects to cut emissions from its own operations by a third by 2035 and is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050, a plan that includes an acceleration in hydrogen development to exceed €6B in revenues by 2035.
- Air Liquide aims to build or start construction of 3 GW of electrolyzers by 2035 to produce carbon-free hydrogen with water and renewable power.
- The company recently completed construction of the world's largest "proton exchange membrane" electrolyzer in Canada, which requires 20 MW of power.
- Air Liquide is a "great company, not a great stock pick," Cash-Centered Creep writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.